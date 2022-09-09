Out & Proud Fitness Guru Documents His Progress w/ Thirst-Trap Selfies

Tease? Tasty? Thirst-trapping? All of them could represent the “T” In Shaun T, but what we do know from the legendary fitness guru’s latest social media posts is that that man is thick. In every sense of the word. Or as Beyoncé would say, THIQUE.

The “T” actually stands for Thompson, and the 44 year old fitness entrepreneur has been on a bulking journey. Shaun T has cut out alcohol (admitting to missing his old fashioned cocktails) and has been eating a lot of food in an effort to put on healthy mass and muscle. Currently clocking in at 218 pounds, Shaun likes to track his progress by taking pics in his undies. With everything on display. No complaints here. Even Stevie Wonder could see the print on this one.

After recently posting some new progress pictures of his bodybuilding journey, some Twitter followers informed Shaun that he has now entered the “zaddy” category. And all it takes is one scroll through his Twitter or Instagram feed to see why they’ve crowned him as a zaddy. Especially with this new bulking phase — the thighs are getting thicker, the back is getting wider, the ass is… whew, the ass is just ass-ing!

😝😈🤷🏽‍♂️👅According to some of y’all I’m now considered a #zaddy so should I post more bodybuilding journey Zaddy pics?😂😂😂 — Shaun T (@ShaunT) September 5, 2022

Between raising his kids with hubby Scott, instructing sold out fitness classes, and dancing half naked on Instagram — Shaun hosts the Trust & Believe Podcast. The latest episode features Shaun chatting with a sex expert, discussing all things sex! Like what arouses him and how he keeps things fuego in the bedroom with his longtime partner. This, combined with Shaun’s thirst-trapping pics — yeah, we might need to keep a box of Kleenex handy.

What do you think about Shaun T’s bulking journey? Should he continue to check his progress by updating us with more nearly nude pics? I’m sure we don’t mind holding him accountable.