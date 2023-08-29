Out Wrestler Anthony Bowens Wins a Title at the AEW World Championship

Anthony Bowens competed in AEW’s (All Elite Wrestling) World Championship event, which was held over the weekend at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

81,000 fans were gathered to watch the competition wherein Bowens participated alongside his “The Acclaimed” partner Max Caster and occasional teammate Billy Gunn for the Trios category. In the end, the trio won against the House of Black, which consists of Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews.

Advertisement

Bowens reigns victorious after the match, and he reflected about his win via an Instagram post.

“81,000 people, NEW CHAMPS, and celebrated with the BIGGEST SCISSOR PARTY on earth! I still can’t process any of this. Thank you to everyone who has ever believed in me! #AEWAllIn,” the 32-year-old American professional wrestler wrote on the caption.

Moreover, Bowens, who is openly gay, made a name for himself in the indie circuit of wrestling. He is currently in a relationship with boyfriend Michael Pavano, and according to his Instagram post last May, the two of them have been together for 7 years now.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the comments section of Bowens’ Instagram post is filled with celebration and congratulations for his latest victory. <3 In fact, one comment reads:

“As a gay man myself, it’s been amazing seeing you flourish and prosper in AEW! Every time you win, I feel like I do as well. Hopefully I get to catch a show one day! Congrats on everything!!”

Source: intomore.com