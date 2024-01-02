Out Wrestler Effy Puts the Ass in Wrasslin’

LGBT representation matters and it’s slowly but surely starting to take hold in the world of sports. In this case, I’m talking about professional wrestling, where athletic performers put their bodies through the ringer for a good storyline and – most importantly – our enjoyment.

While AEW has incorporated many LGBT wrestlers into their roster, including Anthony Bowens and Nyla Rose, WWE does not feature a single out and proud athlete on weekly television. Luckily, the world of independent wrestling is more than willing to fill in the gaps. So, let me introduce you to 33-year-old Florida native Effy.

Advertisement

Often hailed as “The Weapon of Sass Destruction,” Effy Gibbes started his career in professional wrestling a decade ago. Whether in the ring as a solo competitor or as part of a tag team, Effy has rubbed shoulders with some of the best in the business. His frequent collaborators include Danhausen, Beastly Brody, 1 Called Manders, AJ Gray, Eddie Kingston and Allie Kat.

It’s his tag team with Allie Kat, known collectively as Team Bussy, that’s received the most love from fans. I wager it’s due to the inappropriate origins of the word bussy, but hey, that’s one way to cater to an audience! When else in life would you get to scream “BUSSY!” over and over again along with hundreds of other people?

Advertisement

Effy, who also works as a video game streamer and clothing brand owner, has amassed several big accomplishments. He made it onto the 2023 PWI Top 500 list at #121. He’s a collective 7x champion from various promotions, including a three-month run as Tag Team Champion with Team Bussy in GCW.

GCW, of course, is the promotion where I first saw him live.

It’s only the beginning of the month and Effy already has several gigs lined up in Ohio and Florida for the first month of 2024. Why don’t you give him a follow on social media, so you can see where he pops up next… because he certainly puts the ass in wrasslin!

Advertisement