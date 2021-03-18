Outdoor Content Will Need Proof It Was On Private Property

The powers that be at OnlyFans, where adult entertainment performers share their own content to subscribers, recently changed its rule that prohibits one certain genre of content.

The change, made without fanfare to the site’s terms of service in February, effectively bans any content that “was recorded in or is being broadcast from a public place where members of the public are reasonably likely to see the activities being illustrated.”

Ok, so, that makes sense. In most states shooting adult content in public would fall under public lewdness and/or indecency laws, and OnlyFans doesn’t want to have anything to do with that.

The problem, however, arose for some creators who shot content outdoors deep in the forest or out on country property they own.

Vice spoke to one creator, Aspen Eden, who only became aware of the change in policy when she received an email saying her outdoor content violated the terms of service and was removed from the platform.

The email informed her that even photos or video shot in areas “far away from populated places” would still constitute “public nudity.” The only outdoors content with nudity allowed is “if it is a private territory only,” like as a private ranch or beach.

In those cases, though, creators have to provide proof of ownership or permission from the owner to post those images to OnlyFans.

Eden told Vice that since most of her content is captured outdoors, she’s now forced to rethink her focus.

“All of my content was either created on private property, secluded areas deep in the mountains/deserts or national forests,” she explained. “None of my content was ever made in a public area with people around or the chance of people walking up. No parking lots, busy streets or public parks. I’ve never and would never want to put someone in a situation where they haven’t consented to seeing me nude.”

Eden surmised the change in policy probably was due to pressure from banks who do business with the platform. Those entities are probably uncomfortable aiding in the sale of content that might have been created illegally.

Last year, credit card companies like MasterCard and Visa stopped doing business with PornHub when concerns of underage videos on the adult site arose.

OnlyFans has an extensive list of what isn’t allowed on its platform including baby-themed content using bottles, diapers or baby powder; anything involving bruising or spanking unless it’s “not violent” (but that’s kind of vague); or promoting the sale of alcohol.

(source: Vice)