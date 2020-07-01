Over A Year Of Being Insta-Friends, When They Finally Met It Was Love At First Sight

Do you know what never fails to make folks smile? Marriage proposals 🙂

And since we can use some smiles these days, check out the viral video below of Cody Boykin dropping to one knee and proposing to his boo, Brandon Moss.

The couple met online in December of 2017, but this isn’t a Scruff or Grindr love story.

The two became friends after a random comment on an Instagram post. According to their page on The Knot, they can’t remember who sent the first message, but Brandon and Cody soon became Insta-Friends chatting on the social media platform.

But, they didn’t actually meet face to face until March 2019. Brandon phoned at 4 am one Sunday morning and asked Cody if he would come to visit him in Lynchburg, Virginia. Cody wasn’t totally sure, but jumped in his car and off he went.

According to the couple, Cody arrived at 7:30 am and it was love at first sight.

Since then, they made the long-distance thing work, but five months later, standing at the edge of a lake, Cody realized what his future needed to look like. On bended knee, he asked Brandon to marry him. Amid the tears, a stunned Brandon said ‘yes.’

The nuptials will take place this fall in late October. After the wedding, the newlyweds will live in Raleigh, North Carolina, where Cody currently practices law.

Congratulations to the happy couple!