Overcompensating Season 2 Is Giving Nostalgia

Overcompensating is officially gearing up for its second season, and Deadline has given fans an early peek with a batch of first-look photos. Consider this our invitation to start counting down, because Benny Drama’s college experience is far from finished.

College is supposed to be about finding yourself, making memories, and occasionally making decisions you’ll pretend never happened. For Benny, it’s also apparently about keeping up an elaborate performance of heterosexuality. And we’re about to watch him do it all over again!

A Second Semester, A Fresh Batch of Problems

Created by Benito Skinner, Overcompensating centers on Benny, a college football player who is so determined to fit in that he practically treats being perceived as straight like an extracurricular activity. Between chasing approval and hiding parts of himself, he’s constantly getting in his own way.

That’s what makes the series such a fun, sometimes painfully familiar watch. Underneath the outrageous situations and awkward comedy is a story about the pressure to meet other people’s expectations, especially when you’re still figuring out what you actually want.

The upcoming season moves Benny and his friends into their second semester. This time around, expect romantic complications, uncomfortable social situations, sexual discoveries, and, naturally, the added pressure of college sports. Because apparently, these students haven’t suffered enough.

Double the Benito, Double the Trouble?

Skinner has been teasing what viewers can expect, including a very specific throwback aesthetic. He recently told Deadline that Season 2 of Overcompensating is leaning into a “2016 millennial hopecore” vibe. We’re already imagining the nostalgia, questionable fashion choices, and emotional energy that might come with that.

There’s also a more mysterious tease to unpack. Back in June, Skinner hinted that something “sinister” was on the way and revealed that he’d be portraying two characters this season. TWO? We have questions, and we’re not sure we’re emotionally prepared for the answers.

Skinner also shared how much he hopes audiences enjoy the new episodes, saying he’s proud of the season and describing it as sweet and funny. After the wait, we’re certainly hoping it delivers.

Mark Your Calendars, Gays!

Overcompensating Season 2 arrives February 17, 2027. That’s a few months away, but at least we finally have a date!

Until then, we’ll be keeping an eye on those first-look photos and wondering what kind of trouble Benny is getting himself into this time. One thing’s for sure: a new semester doesn’t necessarily mean a fresh start when you’re still overcompensating.