Owen Thiele Talks ‘Theater Camp,’ Ben Platt, & Starring Alongside Kids

Even among a cast of seasoned performers and hilarious scene-stealers, writer, actor, and social media personality Owen Thiele is proud to make his major film debut in Searchlight Pictures’ new comedic mockumentary feature, Theater Camp.

Starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon as Amos Klobuchar and Rebecca-Diane, the pair are lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown performing arts camp in upstate New York, who attempt to stage an original musical for their young campers in the wake of the founder’s sudden accident.

Thiele plays the camp’s costume designer, Gigi Charbonier, and he says he cannot get over the comedic brilliance of the ensemble cast, which includes Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, and Nathan Lee Graham. They may authentically portray the chaos, self-seriousness, and high stakes of real-life theater camp experiences, but the film’s real stars are the young performers who play the campers. Hard-working, witty, and very much gifted, there is no doubt that they will go far with their careers.

Theater Camp is now playing in theaters, and Thiele took some time to talk more about it with Instinct. Since first showcasing his comedic chops on Cazzie David’s web series Eighty-Sixed, Thiele has made memorable appearances in productions like Hacks, Dollface, and Netflix sketch comedy, I Think You Should Leave.

In addition to the film and his role, Thiele also opened up about his personal theater camp experiences, acting alongside several talented kids, and how he hopes the film showcases authenticity. Check out the full video interview below.

Owen Thiele (Gigi Charbonier)…

Follow Thiele: Instagram | TikTok