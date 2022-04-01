Palm Beach Pride Continues To Be Largest Cultural Event In The County

Palm Beach Pride is the largest cultural event in held in Palm Beach County. It gloriously returned for its 30th Anniversary on March 26,27, and 28 was held at Bryant Park, Lake Worth Beach, FL.

Check out the slide show below for some of the great visuals and fun that was had by celebrants and attendees.

Palm Beach Pride, first hosted by Compass LGBTQ+ Community Center in 1992, and returned this year with new experiences, one of them being a mass wedding ceremony!

The wedding and vow renewal ceremony took place on Sunday, March 27, 2022 after the Palm Beach Pride Parade concluded. Compass’ Executive Director, Julie Seaver and her partner, Penny Johnson, joined the many couples getting married that day.

In addition to the wedding ceremony, Palm Beach Pride featured both fan favorites and new elements. The always popular Youth Village expanded to include more offerings during this family and pet-friendly event.

The Pride Parade, with the theme of “Proud Together”, started at 11am on Sunday and traveled down Lake Ave in Downtown Lake Worth Beach into Bryant Park, kicking off the second day of Pride festivities.

Miss Florida FI at Large, Velvet Lenore, this year’s Grand Marshal was recognized for her tireless efforts to promote safe spaces for the community’s youth and serving as a beacon of hope for people everywhere who are looking to live their authentic lives. Velvet was joined by local legends Melissa St. John, Rianna Petrone, and Ariel Rimm as this year’s “Mistresses of Ceremonies”.

For more information about Palm Beach Pride and the COMPASS organization, please visit www.compassglcc.com or facebook.com/CompassCenter

All photos supplied by compasscenter and their Facebook.

