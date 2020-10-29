Paramore’s Hayley Williams Flames Homophobic Ex-Bandmate

Another reason to love Haley Williams? Can our hearts take it?!

For over a decade now, the band Paramore has been blessing us with wonderful music. While the group started out as an alternative/emo rock band, it has now transitioned into emo pop/pop rock. That said, their overall aesthetic of edgy, emotional, yet fun music has remained the same since their formation in 2004.

But the sound isn’t the only way the band has changed. Founding members Josh and Zac Farro infamously left the band in 2010. Yet at the time, fans were left with only speculation as to why. Some believed it was due to singer Hayley Williams being the only member listed on the band’s recording contract with Warner Music Group. But now, Williams has stated there gay-related issues may have played a part.

“There’s a reason there are only 3 people left in @paramore,” Hayley tweeted last night. “Surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me. Paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless.”

Williams then followed the tweet with another dig at the unnamed member and a shoutout to her friend, hair/makeup artist, and co-founder of their hair dye company Good Dye Young, Brian J. O’Connor.

“and ya know, if that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but paramore,” she wrote. “To paramore’s LGBTQ+ family (and @ColormeBrian i am talkin straight to you) you are full of love and you are loved.”

Keep in mind, Williams’ comment did not specifically name the ex-band member at the center of her post. Though, Billboard reports that fans think the tweet is about ex-guitarist Josh Farro. According to the publication, Farro has allegedly been making homophobic comments on Facebook that equate homosexuality to pedophilia.

It should also be noted that the music video for Williams’ solo song “Dead Horse,” which released in May, was directed by Josh’s brother Zac Farro. So, it seems Williams has no problems with that former bandmate.

In the end, we’re happy that we a vocal ally in Haley Williams. What a beautiful day to be a Paramore fan!

