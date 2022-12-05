Paramount+ Drops Climactic Official Trailer of ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’

Paramount+ recently dropped the official trailer of ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie,’ and the pack is back with a climactic storyline.

The latest trailer debuted at Brazil con, and it features Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) as he starts seeing visions of Allison Argent (Crystal Reed), who died during the original series. This urges him to go back to Beacon Hills where he has a tense encounter with her.

They eventually conclude that “it’s not Allison,” and their mission is to find her, so she can be reminded of who she once was. As per ET, ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’s plot reads:

“Teen Wolf: The Movie kicks off when a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Aside from Posey and Reed the upcoming film is also starring Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, JR Bourne, Orny Adams, Colton Haynes, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley, Seth Gilliam, Ian Bohen, Dylan Sprayberry, Vince Mattis, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman, Nobi Nakaniski, and Tyler Hoechlin.

‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ is scheduled to premiere on January 26, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer to keep you anticipating for it.

Source: etonline.com