Paramount Drops the Exciting Trailer of the New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie!

Paramount Pictures finally dropped the official trailer of the highly anticipated new ‘Mean Girls’ movie, which is based on the stage musical of the same title.

The film is written and co-produced by Tina Fey, who is also starring as Ms. Norbury. Aside from the 53-year-old American actress and comedian, the cast of ‘Mean Girls’ also includes: Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, and Tim Meadows, among other actors and actresses.

Not to mention, the movie is also starring Jon Hamm as Coach Carr. Let’s not forget how the trailer teases the cameo of openly gay TikTok star Chris Olsen. <3 Moreover, the official synopsis of the film reads:

“New student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.”

‘Mean Girls’ is set to be showing in theaters on January 12, 2024. In the meantime, you can watch the exciting official trailer here:

