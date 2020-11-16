Paramount Is Bringing Us A Gay Cowboy Holiday Film

Another gay-themed Christmas movie?! And this time with cowboys?!

According to Entertainment Weekly, Paramount recently announced the upcoming release of a holiday film, titled Dashing in December, with cowboys. Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace, Peter Porte Andie MacDowell, and Caroline Harris, the film follows a familiar setup to fans of the Holiday movie genre. A New Yorker visits his small hometown to sell the family ranch and falls in love with the quiet Christmas spirit as well as a handsome man who lives there.

More specifically, the film’s synopsis explains:

“Dashing in December follows Wyatt (Porte, Baby Daddy), a sophisticated, New York City financier who returns home for the holidays in an effort to convince his mother, Deb (MacDowell, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Groundhog Day) to sell the family’s ranch and beloved magical Winter Wonderland attraction. In the midst of his mission, an unexpected romance ignites with the new ranch hand Heath (Di Pace, Fuller House) reawakening the spirit of Christmas. The film also stars Caroline Harris (Westworld) and Carlos Sanz (Stronger, Crank).”

“This feel good project captures the importance of inclusive storytelling, the power of love and the spirit of the holidays all rolled into one,” said Meghan Hooper, Paramount EVP, Head of Original Movies and Limited Series, in a release.

The film will premiere on the Paramount Network streaming service on December 13th at 7 p.m.

Source: Entertainment Weekly,