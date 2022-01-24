Parker And Mochrie Met Playing Brothers On UK Series ‘Emmerdale’

UK actors Kris Mochrie and Max Parker, who have been dating since 2020, shared the news that they’d become engaged during a quiet trip to the beach on Saturday.

The couple, who confirmed they were dating in late 2020, initially met when they worked on the British soap opera Emmerdale. Mochrie and Parker played brothers Lee and Luke Posner, respectively, although they never shared any screen time. Mochrie left soon after Parker’s arrival on the series.

In a touching video posted to both actors’ Instagram accounts, Parker can be seen reaching for something out of sight before stepping in front of Mochrie and dropping to one knee.

In the caption to his post, Parker wrote, “He deserves the world, but the best I could do was promise him my heart. HE SAID YES! Happiest moment of my life.” Parker tagged Mochrie in the post before adding, “My Fiancé.”

Swipe right in the post to watch the moment Parker popped the question and Mochrie’s response.

“The beautiful soul that is my best friend asked me to marry him yesterday,” Mochrie shared on his Instagram. “I can’t begin to describe how happy I am. I love him beyond words, we laugh every single day and I’m so so grateful that he came in to my life.”

He also included one sweet detail – that Parker had previously gone to Mochrie’s mother to inquire if she had any jewelry that had belonged to his grandmother. The mum gave Parker a locket which he had made into the middle of the engagement ring.

Mochrie closed his posted with a very excited all-caps “WE ARE GETTING MARRIED!!!!” accompanied by two heart emojis.

It’s funny to note that some commenters on the interwebs have mentioned the fact the two actors played brothers on a TV series was somewhat “disturbing” for them. Folks, Max and Kris were acting.

And this is called “love.” Congratulations to the happy couple!