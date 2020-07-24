Pastor Accused of “Sucking Out” Demons

Several men from New Jersey have come forward accusing Reverend Dr. William Weaver, 69, of sexual assault under pretext of performing exorcisms on parishoners. A pastor at Linden Presbyterian Church in New Jersey for over 39 years, Weaver is accused of telling men who would come to him for private counseling that he needed to “suck” out the demons out of them through their semen, suggesting it was a Native American ritual and recited a verse from Ephesians telling Christians to “put on the full armor of God” reported Newsweek.

The allegations date back to 1999. All the men said they were at extremely vulnerable periods in their lives when they sought counseling from Weaver.

Statements submitted to the Presbytery of Elizabeth stated that Weaver would order the men to strip and lie down before placing a coin on their forehead and asking them to balance stones on their hands and ankles. He would then allegedly perform oral sex on them releasing them of their internal demons. Weaver allegedly looked into the eyes of one of his parishioners, kissed him on the lips, and said “You don’t have to be afraid anymore, I’m your protector now.”

Three men and one woman have come forward to accuse Weaver so far, in hopes that this no longer happens to another person. They have also filed a lawsuit in Middlesex County Superior Court and are suing the Linden Presbyterian Church, the Presbytery of Elizabeth and the Presbyterian Church (USA).

Weaver left Linden Presbyterian a day prior to his church trial in January and moved to a gated community outside of Linden.

During this investigation, the Presbytery has been presented with credible evidence of “multiple acts of idolatry and sexual misconduct.” The investigation also found gay porn on a church-owned computer in Weaver’s office. Authorities suspect more victims will come forward.

Source: Newsweek