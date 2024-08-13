Patrick Schwarzenegger Shows Off Sun-Kissed Abs

Patrick Schwarzenegger has been soaking up the sun, sand, and beach in Thailand. The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set of HBO’s The White Lotus.

As filming wrapped up, the younger Schwarzenegger writes, “What an experience! 6.5 months in Thailand. What an honor it was to work and learn from some of the most talented actors in the world. You all made this project a lifetime of memories.”

Looks like the actor also enjoyed his time off-set, showing off his toned arms after paddle boarding on the beach.

Here he is showering an elephant with water…

…and taking a nice dip in the pool overlooking the beach.

The actor also shared photos of him with the cast and crew on set of the Emmy Award-Winning series.

The actor, who was brought on in January of this year, was thankful to director Mike White writing, “You are a genius. Thank you for bringing me along this journey. Watching you write, direct , produce and create this insane world is truly inspiring. I feel so lucky to of been apart of It! Thanks for making a kids dream come true.”

Patrick, who is also the owner of Blaze Pizza, previously starred in The Boyz’ spin-off Gen V and The Staircase.

Season 3 of HBO’s The White Lotus was promised by Mike White to be, “longer, bigger, crazier.” What are you most excited to see when the show returns? Leave a comment below!

Source: EW.com