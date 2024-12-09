Paul Iacono & Marc Kudisch Talk Batman Villain Parody, ‘Gotham Rogues’

The chaos of Gotham City is coming to NYC!

On December 12, Club Cumming will present a staged reading of Paul Iacono and Marc Kudisch‘s new second act of their Unauthorized Batman Parody Musical, Gotham Rogues (formerly Almost Got ‘Em!), for one night only.

While act one follows the villains as they exchange stories of who has come the closest to killing their mutual nemesis (while in hiding, of course), act two centers on Batman’s trial as dramatic testimonies are offered by his enemies, each revealing their complex relationships with the Dark Knight.

Loosely adapted from the Batman the Animated Series episode, “The Trial,” written by Paul Dini, Gotham Rogue is directed by Rachel Klein (High Priest, The Gospel According to Heather, Grindr: The Opera), with book and lyrics by Iacono, and additional material by Kudisch and Barrett Leddy.

The production will star Iacono as the Riddler, Kudisch as the Joker, Alison Fraser as Poison Ivy, Taylor Trensch as the Penguin/Nightwing, Terence Archie as Two-Face, Bill Sage as Batman, Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as Harley Quinn, Doug Plaut as Mr. Freeze/Commissioner Gordon, and Leddy as The Mad Hatter/Chief O’Hara.

Instinct recently caught up with Iacono and Kudisch to talk more about Gotham Rogues and what audiences can expect, as well as how the concept for this production initially came about, their collaborative partnership, stepping into the shoes of the Riddler and Joker, and what’s next after Club Cumming.

Check out the full video interview below.

Paul Iacono & Marc Kudisch…

Click HERE for more information and or purchase tickets for Gotham Rogues.