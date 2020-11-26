Paul Mescal & 9 More Of The Best Full-Frontals of 2020

2020 mostly sucked thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic however there were some moments that we look back on with a smile on our faces and an imprint in the front of our pants.

Not sure if the television gods were trying to make us as happy as possible this past year but they did provide A TON of actors who well full frontal on camera. Praise be.

Some of these performances, that included a glimpse of what they were packing, turned out to be award-winning gold for many of them.

Guys like Paul Mescal (Normal People) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen (Watchmen) found themselves either nominated or winning major honors like a Primetime Emmy for their work. Not saying that them putting everything on display didn’t help their chances but it certainly didn’t hurt.

Mr. Man put together a coveted list of 10 peens that made 2020, as they call it, the “year of the c*ck”. Others who round out this important grouping include delicious stars like Matt Bomer in The Boys in the Band, Parker Sawyers in P-Valley and Harry Lawtey in Industry.

So if you are having a rather blah Thanksgiving and want to use one of your bathroom breaks to enjoy something that doesn’t revolve your annoying uncle then you should click on this link here. Enjoy.