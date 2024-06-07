Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan to Star in The Beatles Biopics

Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson and Charlie Rowe are reportedly starring in the upcoming The Beatles biopics, which are set to be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes.

As per ComicBook, Mendes is working on “four distinct theatrical Beatles movies — one from each band member’s point-of-view – that will intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history.” As for which actor will portray who in The Beatles — Harris Dickinson was reportedly cast as John Lennon, Paul Mescal will be starring as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan will be playing the role of Ringo Starr, and Charlie Rowe will be portraying George Harrison.

According to Mendes,

“I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment is financing and will be releasing The Beatles movies, and Sony chief Tom Rothman told The Hollywood Reporter:

“You have to match the boldness of the idea with a bold release strategy. There hasn’t been an enterprise like this before, and you can’t think about it in traditional releasing terms.”

That being said, The Beatles film series is expected to begin shooting in 2025, and it will reportedly be released in theaters across the globe in 2027.

Sources: comicbook.com, thepinknews.com