Paul Mescal Celebrates Andrew Scott’s Birthday Party at a Gay Bar

Paul Mescal was recently spotted partying at a gay bar to celebrate Andrew Scott’s 47th birthday, and the internet is thirsting over their super hot pics…

In the photos, the ‘All of Us Strangers’ actors can be seen enjoying shots at the gay bar LaLupe in Valladolid, Spain over the weekend. Mescal was wearing a simple white t-shirt with a print on the front. He had the sleeves rolled up, exposing his muscular arms.

Meanwhile, Scott was sporting a plain white tank top, also flexing his toned arms. The two of them were photographed partying with fellow Irish actor Fionn O’Shea, who is known for starring alongside Nicholas Galitzine in the 2016 film ‘Handsome Devil’.

Of course, thirsty Twitter was at it again with the comments:

“i should have been at the bar celebrating with them, life is unfair,” @oasisraindrops wrote.

“They both can take me in a room where there’s no others,” @S5Ending commented.

“oh to be between them in every sinful way,” Twitter user @gius_tificato also expressed.

Dropping Mescal and Scott’s partying photos here:

Moreover, the two actors are starring in the upcoming film ‘All of Us Strangers’. The official synopsis of the movie reads:

“One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.”

‘All of Us Strangers’ is set to be released in theaters on December 22. In the meantime, below are some new-look photos and the film’s official trailer:

Exclusive new look at Andrew Haigh’s ‘ALL OF US STRANGERS’ starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal.#AllOfUsStrangers is in theaters December 22. pic.twitter.com/C2QLpuGjyK — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 20, 2023

Source: attitude.co.uk