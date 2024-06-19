Paul Mescal Champions Short Shorts Trend at Gucci 2025 Show

Paul Mescal recently sat down with GQ at Gucci’s spring/summer 2025 menswear show and made a bold declaration: He’s a huge fan of short shorts. Yes, you read that right. The 28-year-old actor revealed his fashion philosophy, saying, “For my eye, it’s all about proportion. Like, a shorter short and maybe a longer top,” before confidently adding, “I’m a big advocate for men wearing shorter shorts.”

GQ shared the short but sweet video interview on its official Instagram page that same day. The caption read, “Paul Mescal makes the case for shorter shorts at the @gucci spring-summer 2025 menswear show during Milan Fashion Week.” And boy, did the comments section explode faster than a pair of tight shorts on leg day.

One enthusiastic fan wrote, “I’m a fan of Paul in short shorts,” echoing the sentiments of many. He is often referred to as “king of short shorts,” and the heartfelt, “Never stop wearing short shorts, Paul 🙏🏼💖.”

While short shorts haven’t been in vogue for men since the 1980s, it seems like Mescal is single-handedly trying to bring the trend back. With male celebrities jumping on the bandwagon, the future looks bright—and breezy—for men’s thighs everywhere.

 

Here are some prime examples of Paul flaunting his thicc thighs and legs.

So, gentlemen, take a leaf out of Paul Mescal’s fashion playbook and give those knees some sunshine. Who knows? You might just start a revolution.

 

