Paul Mescal Is Looking Hot AF while Working Out for ‘Gladiator 2’

Paul Mescal has been working out rigorously in preparation for his highly anticipated role in ‘Gladiator 2,’ and the latest update on his body transformation did not disappoint…

His Instagram fan page recently posted a workout video of the actor from fitness trainer Tim Blakeley’s Media Physiques. In the said video, a shirtless Mescal can be seen wearing a pair of black shorts with his Calvin Klein boxers peeking.

He is lifting two weighty dumbbells in the video, and it looks like his hard work is paying off, as his body is looking V hunky. Not to mention, we get a glimpse of his body transformation — front and back, and guess what?

The 27-year-old Irish actor is looking oh SO FINE. 😉

“Paul training hard for Gladiator 2

by @mediaphysiques,” the caption reads.

Meanwhile, the comments section are having all kinds of FEELS, and here are some of their amusing sentiments:

“jesus fucking christ I’ve got butterflies somewhere else”

“Now I’m pregnant”

“I JUST FORGOT HOW TO BREATH”

“thank you ireland”

“I JUST FOUND MY DADDY FINALLY OMFG”

One user also expressed their concern and well wishes for Mescal, writing:

“i hope he’s happy and doesn’t only do it because he have to 🙁 he seemed pretty okay and handsome before.”

You can watch the actor’s hunky workout video here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtwNSdDgFi9/

Moreover, the production for ‘Gladiator 2’ recently kicked off in Morocco, and has now moved to Malta. The highly anticipated film is expected to be released on November 22, 2024.

Source: mirror.co.uk