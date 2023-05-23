Paul Mescal & Josh O’Connor’s Queer Romance Film Is Finally Happening

Director Oliver Hermanus’ ‘The History of Sound’ is finally happening after 3 years, and it is starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor.

The 39-year-old South African filmmaker signed on to work on the upcoming queer film before the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘The History of Sound’ is a movie adaptation of American writer Ben Shattuck’s short story of the same title.

“I instantly fell in love with Ben Shattuck’s flawlessly beautiful short story and knew I had to be involved in its journey to the screen,” Hermanus previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

The LGBTQ+ romance film is described as a “universal love story,” and according to the outlet:

“The story follows two young men, Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), who, during the WWI period, set out to record the lives, voices and music of their countrymen. In this snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives, and while discovering the epic sweep of the USA, both men are deeply changed.”

Rising stars Mescal and O’Connor are working together on the feature for the first time.

“Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation who will share with us deeply soulful performances. This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told — it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound,” director Hermanus stated.

He further expressed,

“This undeniably powerful story will certainly resonate with audiences the world over.”

More recently, the filmmaker posted an update on ‘The History of Sound’ via Instagram Stories, where he shared:

“It’s been 3 years in the planning, but here’s what I do next. Get ready!”

And we absolutely cannot wait to see it on the big screen. <3 To celebrate the go signal of this highly anticipated queer romance, let’s take a look at the leading men’s dashing and sexy pics, shall we?

Sources: hollywoodreporter.com, news24.com