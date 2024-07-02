Paul Mescal on Bulking Up for ‘Gladiator 2’ Role

The first-look images for ‘Gladiator 2’ was recently released, showing a bulked up Paul Mescal, who looks more than ready to battle against his opponents.

First look at ‘GLADIATOR 2’ In theaters on November 22. (Source: https://t.co/0rnS4zFGwH) pic.twitter.com/8h5WeKP86Z — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 1, 2024

According to Forbes, Mescal is portraying the role of Lucius from the first film. His character reportedly hasn’t been seen for 15 years and is presumed dead. Meanwhile, Pascal is starring as a military commander turned gladiator as punishment.

A synopsis of the Ridley Scott film via Variety reads:

“The story picks up with Lucius [Mescal] living as a young adult in the northern African region of Numidia, where he was sent by his mother [Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla] as a child as it was just outside the reach of the Roman Empire. Events bring Lucius back to Rome as a gladiator, where he makes new enemies and reunites with his mother.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Mescal noted that his bulk-up transformation was not meant for him to become a movie sex symbol, as he was focused on training for fight choreography.

“I just wanted to be big and strong and look like somebody who can cause a bit of damage when shit hits the fan,” the 28-year-old Irish actor stated.

“I think also, sometimes, one could, in striving for that perfect look, end up looking more like an underwear model than a warrior,” Mescal further expressed.

Moreover, ‘Gladiator 2’ is set to be released in theaters nationwide on November 22.

