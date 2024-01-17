Paul Mescal on ‘Gladiator 2’ Potentially Making Him Wildly Popular

There is no denying the fact that Paul Mescal has increasingly gained popularity for his notable portrayals in Normal People, Aftersun, and All of Us Strangers.

In fact, he has another upcoming major film, Gladiator 2, which is highly anticipated, not only by his supporters but also most likely by the fans of the original Gladiator, which starred Russell Crowe in 2000.

In a recent interview with The Times, Mescal opened up about the possibility of him getting even more famous with the upcoming Gladiator 2.

“I don’t know what the difference will be. Maybe that’s naive? Is it just that more people will stop you in the street? I’d get profoundly depressed if that’s so and hope it isn’t true. I’ll have an answer next year, but if [the film] impacts my life in that way, I’ll be in a bad spot. I’d have to move on and do an obtuse play nobody wants to see,” he admitted.

The 27-year-old Irish actor went on to explain that he isn’t acting for the clout, and that he takes his profession “very seriously.”

“What are we doing this for? It scares me greatly. Acting should never be reduced to numbers of Instagram followers,” he shared.

Mescal further expressed,

“Over the last few years people have been talking about films and TV shows as content. That’s a filthy word. It’s not ‘content’, it’s fucking work. I’m not being snobby, but there are two concurrent industries. One that works with a lack of care and artistic integrity. Go nuts, make stuff with Instagram followers as a factor, whatever … But the other is what’s always been there, the craft of film-making, directing, lighting and production design. That keeps artists alive. And audiences want to be challenged.”

Gladiator 2 is set to be released in theaters on November 22, 2024.

