Ken Paxton’s Rally Kicks Out Pro-Trump, Pro-Him Supporter

A Black Republican influencer says she was left humiliated after traveling two hours to attend a rally for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, only to be asked to leave by someone she identified as his campaign manager. And yes, the incident raises uncomfortable questions about race, belonging, and who gets welcomed into conservative political spaces.

A Two-Hour Drive That Ended in Disbelief

Thelma Louise, who posts as @iamthelmalouise and has more than 205,000 TikTok followers, attended Paxton’s “Come and Take It Tour” rally in San Antonio to show her support.

In videos shared on social media, Louise explained that she had joined the Republican Party two years earlier, volunteered for Donald Trump’s campaign, and worked to support Republican candidates. Naturally, she expected to be welcomed at an event featuring a politician she supported.

Instead, she says she was asked to leave shortly after entering the venue and recording a clip.

“I was told Ken Paxton’s campaign manager didn’t want me here,” she said in one video, visibly shocked by what had happened.

Louise questioned why she was being removed, asking whether she could speak with someone about the decision. She later described feeling disrespected and isolated as she was escorted out in front of other attendees.

For someone who says she had invested considerable time and effort in supporting the party, the experience was clearly upsetting.

Conservative content creator says she was kicked out of Ken Paxton’s San Antonio event by his campaign manager after driving 2 hours to get there. Thelma Louise, who joined the Republican Party 2 years ago, explains how she was shown disrespect. X/TikTok: @iamthelmalouise https://t.co/y1888ZcfGD — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 19, 2026

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Where Does Race Fit Into This?

The incident also raises a bigger question that deserves more than a passing mention: how are Black conservatives treated within a political movement that often presents itself as welcoming to all Americans?

Louise’s account does not, by itself, establish why she was asked to leave or prove that racism motivated the decision. However, the circumstances invite scrutiny, particularly given the racial dynamics surrounding conservative politics and the experiences of Black Americans within those spaces.

Political affiliation does not make someone immune to racial discrimination, nor should supporting a party mean accepting disrespect to prove one’s loyalty. If a campaign removes a supporter from an event, the public deserves a clear explanation of the decision.

Louise Says Her Issue Is With the Campaign

In a follow-up video, Louise shared press credentials from previous Republican events, including the Texas Youth Summit and a midterm Republican convention in Dallas. MeidasTouch also reported verifying previous posts documenting her attendance at GOP events.

Louise clarified that she did not blame the Republican Party as a whole, instead holding Paxton’s campaign manager responsible for the treatment she described.

She says she will never forget the experience.

For now, the key question remains why Louise was asked to leave Paxton’s rally. Whatever the explanation, her account is a reminder that political loyalty should never be mistaken for a guarantee of respect, and concerns about racism should not be dismissed simply because the person raising them belongs to the same political camp.