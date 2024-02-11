Peace Out, Pool Pics, Pony Rides + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Michael Adamas, who sent furry regards from Spain.
Jordan Torres kept his eyes on the skies:
Joel Wieneke took a ride:
Jim Newman was living for the rooftop jacuzzi at his hotel…
…while Chris Bednarik paused for a pic at the pool:
Aiden was peace out Down Under:
Carson Jones was spinning his wheels:
Curt and Josh were two bears at the beach in Puerto Vallarta:
Maluma wasn’t sure if the necklace was a little over the top…?
Iasser let his pics tell the story:
Noah Richter escaped the cold:
Cover model Kevin Davis celebrated another trip around the sun:
Houston Scott clearly loves pasta:
Who’s watching some football today?
Michael Medrano dropped his new X-rated single, “Pornstar.” Warning: explicit language but sexy sonics.