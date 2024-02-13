Peaches Christ & Mink Stole Talk ‘Idol Worship’ and Queer Cult Cinema

Are you a fan of John Waters, drag history, and the vibrant world queer cult cinema? If so, then you won’t want to miss Idol Worship, the brand-new cabaret tour starring San Francisco drag impresario Peaches Christ alongside cult film legend Mink Stole.

Intimate, side-splitting, and heartfelt, audiences are invited to join the duo for an evening of storytelling, film clips, and live song in this uncensored exposé, which is guaranteed to be as hilarious as it is revealing.

Peaches and Mink have been bonded by friendship for over two decades, starting in 2001 when Peaches invited Mink to be a special guest at her renowned Midnight Mass series, paying homage to Waters’ iconic epic, Desperate Living. An original “Dreamlander” – a term reserved for the regulars in Waters’ filmography spanning over 50 years – Stole has appeared in every one of his projects to date. She also starred opposite Natasha Lyonne in Peaches’ writing/directing feature film debut, All About Evil.

Idol Worship began its tour with two performances at San Francisco’s Eclectic Box on February 10-11 and will conclude on February 20 at The Comedy Loft in Washington D.C. Peaches and Mink took some time to talk more about the show and what else audiences can expect with Instinct, as well as collaborating with Waters and what they think the future of queer cult cinema looks like.

Check out the full video interview below.

Peaches Christ & Mink Stole…

