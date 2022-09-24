Peacock Cancels ‘Queer As Folk’ After One Season

Peacock’s Queer as Folk reboot will be a ‘one and done’ affair as the series has been cancelled after just one season according to an Instagram post by creator Stephen Dunn.

In the Spring of 2021, the show received a straight-to-series order from Peacock.

The director, writer, and producer shared the news of the show’s cancellation with his Instagram followers thanking not only the viewers but the cast and crew for “watching and falling in love” with the show.

“It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as Queer as Folk,” Dunn began his announcement. “This experience changed our lives forever and we’re so grateful to have found this incredible new family.”

Then came the news: “But today we received the disappointing news that we’re not getting a second season.” Dunn added that the creative team is “heartbroken” they won’t get the chance to make more episodes.

This was the third iteration of Queer As Folk. The original 1999 UK drama, created by Russell T. Davies, ran for 10 episodes. Showtime then developed the concept for American audiences that ran for five seasons from 2000 to 2005.

The Peacock reboot premiered on June 9, 2022, to mostly positive reviews. RottenTomatoes.com gives the show an 84% rating. The show followed a group of friends in New Orleans who have to recenter their lives amid the aftermath of a mass shooting at a queer nightclub named Babylon.

The series starred Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O’Connell. The show also featured several guest stars including Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., and Nyle DiMarco. At this time, no reason for the cancellation has been made public.

Series star Johnny Sibilly shared his thoughts on the show’s abrupt ending on his Instagram writing, “I will miss you, Noah,” in reference to his series character. He added:

Thank you to the cast & crew of #QueerAsFolk for showing up to tell stories that celebrated queerness. Thank you to Stephen & Jaclyn for trusting me & showing me I could fly with this character. Thank you to every person who watched, wrote messages, and stopped me irl to say the show meant something to them. I’ll have this family forever & while it hurts now, I will always be so proud of what we accomplished. Keep supporting queer content y’all. It’s not promised.

You can watch the official trailer for the show below, and all 8 episodes of the series are still available on the Peacock streaming platform.

