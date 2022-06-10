Peacock Drops A Pride-Ready Season 2 ‘Girls5Eva’ Season 2 Soundtrack

When you manage to craft a girl group that includes a dream quartet like Grammy-winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer Sara Bareilles, Grammy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry, Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live powerhouse and comedy icon Paula Pell, and New York Times Best-Selling author, actor, activist, writer and host Busy Philipps, doing something major for Pride month is an absolute must, Now, the women that comprise the hit girl group Girls5Eva (of the Emmy-nominated and constantly buzzed about Peacock sitcom of the same name) have dropped their Season 2 soundtrack, along with one particular track that is sure to be an instant add on Pride playlists everywhere!

The one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s that reunites to give their dreams one more shot is also getting some love from none other than the official Grammy Museum! This June (the 9th through the 27th) the Grammy Museum (in partnership with BMF) are teaming up on a retrospective exhibit the celebrates the dynamic girl group Girls5Eva. It will showcase artifacts from both eras of Girls5Eva, including everything from wardrobe to memorabilia, complete with a photo booth where visitors can craft their own social media-ready video inspired by the Girls5Eva hit “Famou5Eva”!.

For the Girls5Eva Season 2 soundtrack, Peacock has recruited the legendary Eric Kupper to put his magic touch on “Big Pussy Energy” (otherwise known as “B.P.E.”). The extended club mix is produced by Eric Kupper and executive produced by Brad Mason LeBeau, with heavy influences from Kylie Minogue’s legendary global smash “Cant Get You Outta My Head”! Check out the single below & the entire soundtrack here.

Get the music from ‘Girls5Eva’ Season 2 here