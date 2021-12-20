Peanut & His Hottie Hooman, Holiday Cheer And More

Some of our favorite Instagram posts this week starting with Peanut the squirrel and his hottie ‘hooman’ – if you aren’t following them yet, you really should:

Thara enjoyed a staycation at the Four Seasons in Bangkok:

Moe_Bear89 was giving off his best dad vibes:

ABC News’ Gio Benitez was busy anchoring Good Morning America this weekend:

Ricky Martin was on tub duty shooting his new music video:

Foodie Elliott Norris loved his iced coffee:

Kyle Krieger and Max Emerson celebrated the new gay holiday rom-com from Netflix, Single All The Way:

Shomari Francis reported for 007 duty:

Matthew Camp has a great face, but make sure you don’t miss his hashtags:

Meko Valentino enjoyed a Sunset & Holiday Cocoa Cruise in NYC:

Craig Ramsay was all kinds of holiday ho-ho-ho:

FacesByBravo dropped this truth bomb – who can relate?