Peanut & His Hottie Hooman, Holiday Cheer And More

Peanut the squirrel and his 'hooman' (screen capture)
Some of our favorite Instagram posts this week starting with Peanut the squirrel and his hottie ‘hooman’ – if you aren’t following them yet, you really should:

Thara enjoyed a staycation at the Four Seasons in Bangkok:

Moe_Bear89 was giving off his best dad vibes:

ABC News’ Gio Benitez was busy anchoring Good Morning America this weekend:

Ricky Martin was on tub duty shooting his new music video:

Foodie Elliott Norris loved his iced coffee:

Kyle Krieger and Max Emerson celebrated the new gay holiday rom-com from Netflix, Single All The Way:

Shomari Francis reported for 007 duty:

Matthew Camp has a great face, but make sure you don’t miss his hashtags:

Meko Valentino enjoyed a Sunset & Holiday Cocoa Cruise in NYC:

Craig Ramsay was all kinds of holiday ho-ho-ho:

FacesByBravo dropped this truth bomb – who can relate?

