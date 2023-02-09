Pedro Pascal As a Supportive Ally to His Trans Sister Lux

Indeed, Pedro Pascal is more than just the internet’s “cool, slutty daddy,” as he is also an amazing ally to the LGBTQ+ community, as well as a supportive brother to his trans sister and actress, Lux Pascal.

In 2021, Lux came out as transgender, and attorney and trans rights activist, Alejandra Caraballo, recently reminisced about how Pedro supported his sister when she announced her transition.

Caraballo’s tweet, which has gained 263.7K likes as of this writing, reads:

“One of the many reasons Pedro Pascal is amazing. He is supportive of his trans sister, Lux.”

Lux has starred in a number of Chilean films and TV series, and she has been in a relationship with partner and Chilean actor, José Antonio Raffo, since 2011. The 30-year-old American-Chilean actress previously identified as non-binary, but eventually began transitioning in July 2020.

In a 2021 interview with the Spanish-language magazine Ya, Lux shared that Pedro was the most “important part” of her journey to transitioning, and she also said that he “served as a guide” for her.

“My transition has been something that’s very natural for everyone in my family. It’s almost something that they expected to happen. [Pedro] was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity,” she expressed.

The actress came out as trans to her brother via FaceTime, and she recalled Pedro’s response being:

“Perfect, this is incredible.”

Moreover, when Lux’s magazine cover was released, ‘The Last of Us’ actor shared a sweet post of it on Instagram.

“My sister, my heart, our Lux,” he wrote on the caption.

Pedro is truly the best brother. <3

