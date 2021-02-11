Pedro Pascal Celebrates Trans Sister’s Coming Out

Pedro Pascal is having an eventful week.

On Tuesday, February 9, actor Pedro Pascal shared a photo of a cover image from Spanish-language entertainment magazine Ya. On the cover, we see a woman looking confidently at the camera. The thing of note to LGBTQ readers is that the woman in the photo is Lux Pascal, Pedro’s 28-year-old sister. And earlier this week, Lux came out as transgender through the magazine.

“My transition has been something that’s very natural for everyone in my family,” Lux said in the feature. “It’s almost something that they expected to happen.”

According to People, which translated part of the feature, Lux noted that her older brother Pedro has been one of her most consistent supporters.

“Pedro has been an important part of this,” Lux explained. “He’s also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.”

To captain the post of his sister on the over of Ya, Pedro Pascal wrote, “My sister, my heart, our Lux.”

But this isn’t the only news that’s come out about Pedro Pascal in this eventful week. And, it’s not the only LGBTQ related news either. Pedro Pascal has also signed on for a new HBO series, according to Deadline. HBO is gearing up to make a live-action adaption of the popular video game series The Last Of Us.

The series follows Joel (Pascal), a smuggler in a post-apocalyptic world. The world has fallen to a fungal mutation that has led to a zombie-like infection on the human race. The surviving uninfected have adapted to a rough and militaristic lifestyle. But when Joel comes across a mission to smuggle a teenager named Ellie across the United States of America, he finds a new reason to live.

But what’s LGBTQ about this story? Well, if you don’t mind spoilers, it turns out that the teenager is queer. Ellie, who will be played by Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey, is revealed in bonus downloadable content (or DLC) to have been in a blossoming same-sex relationship. She then became the protagonist of the second video game, and is highly regarded as one of the best protagonists of the modern gaming era. In that second game, Ellie’s same-sex relationship was even at the heart of the second installment.

For now, that LGBTQ aspect will most likely be on the backburner. The first game’s emphasis was on Joel and Ellie’s partnership and journey. And, again, Ellie’s sexual orientation was not explored besides the prequel bonus content. Though, perhaps the show could fold that prequel into the main story. For now, the series is too early in development to tell.

Source: People Magazine, Deadline,