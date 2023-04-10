Pedro Pascal is having a Moment and We’re Here for It!

As you may already know, our favorite zaddy (and quite honestly everyone’s current internet boyfriend) Pedro Pascal has had his hands full recently.

He’s been a mainstay on everyone’s screens in the past few months with a powerful one-two punch as Joel in the TV adaptation of ‘The last of Us’ and as the title role in ‘The Mandalorian’.

pedro pascal in los angeles today pic.twitter.com/SZO6oWyMZI — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) April 6, 2023

Advertisement

Despite having his hands full and even after being catapulted to a stratospheric level of stardom, there’s one project Pascal is still so keen on taking on: the 30-minute queer western, ‘Strange Way of Life’, where he’s slated to star alongside Ethan Hawke.

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar, the much anticipated short is debuting at the Cannes Film Festival next month. The film follows Silva (Pascal), who, after spending 25 years apart, visits his friend Sheriff Jake (Hawke). The two discover there’s more to their reunion than rekindling an old friendship.

#EthanHawke and #PedroPascal are to star in a Western short film called #StrangeWayOfLife from #PedroAlmodovar, who describes it as his “answer to Brokeback Mountain”. pic.twitter.com/ybaW8p7a9T — Film Night Podcast (@FilmNight_) June 29, 2022

Advertisement

Pascal told Insider his main reason for being part of the film was Almodóvar. Pascal is a major fan of the prodigiously gifted writer-director who has won The Oscars, Golden Globes, and BAFTA awards multiple times during his 50-year career.

Advertisement

Pascal says about working with Almodóvar: “He absolutely opened up an entire world of storytelling, color, culture, rebellion, and sexuality that was just absolutely intoxicating, dangerous, hilarious, heartbreaking, and encompassing the whole spectrum, but with such a signature style,”

“It could have been anything that he asked me to do, and I would have done it without question.”

On top of working with his ultimate favorite director, Pascal was also won over by the fact that his co-star is Ethan Hawke.

Advertisement

“To get to work with Ethan, whose movies I’ve seen since I was a little kid, who I’ve seen on stage off-Broadway, on Broadway, whose books I’ve read, whose plays I’ve seen him direct, and big movie, small movies, horror movies. It was really an incredible opportunity to go, learn, and to enjoy the experience of being on the level of people like that,” he says. “Taking it all in was incredible.”

Advertisement

Honestly, though, it seems like Pedro Pascal knows we can’t get enough of him, so he’s just out here trying to make us all happy merely by making himself more visible. Just so you know, Pedro—you’re right. You’re clearly having a moment, and we’re not complaining.

Anyway, this is totally unrelated, but here’s a cute thread of Pedro Pascal as Easter eggs. Enjoy!

Pedro Pascal as Easter Eggs. A thread. pic.twitter.com/sSglVZycCC — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 6, 2023