Pedro Pascal Is Set to Feature in Omar Apollo’s New Album

Pedro Pascal recently opened up about his friendship with out gay singer-songwriter Omar Apollo, as well as being featured in the latter’s upcoming album…

“Omar is a very good friend of mine. I love his music. He’s also like me, someone who grew up bilingual,” he shared in a new interview with GQ.

As for featuring in Apollo’s album, Pascal expressed:

“I love being a friend in each other’s journeys, and uplifting whatever I can creatively, supporting whatever creative experience that he’s having as a friend, as an artist, as a Latino, as a Spanish speaker. It just means a lot to me.”

“But anything else about his album before it comes out, you’re going to have to ask him,” the 49-year-old Chilean-American actor added.

Moreover, Apollo shared his upcoming album’s track list and release date via an Instagram post. One of the songs is titled “Pedro”, but it has yet to be disclosed if that is his collaboration with Pascal.

“MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM “GOD SAID NO” – out June 28th. this album is a reflection of my life for the past 2 years and im happy to finally present it to you,” the 27-year-old singer wrote on his post’s caption.

