Pedro Pascal Reacts to US Supreme Court’s Anti-LGBTQ+ Ruling

Pedro Pascal is a very outspoken ally of the LGBTQ+ community, and he didn’t take the recent US Supreme Court’s anti-LGBTQ+ ruling sitting down.

The ruling came after web designer Lorie Smith sought for legal protection to decline service for same-sex couples due to her religious beliefs. Majority (6-3) of the US Supreme Court judges sided with Smith, which led to a ruling against the LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisement

Sadly enough, the said ruling does not only apply to Smith, but it also gives permission to other service providers in the US that they can do the same, which is basically to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. And to that, Pascal took on Instagram Story to call out the US Supreme Court judges who sided with Smith.

He posted a photo of the judges, and placed Pride and trans flag emojis to the 6 of them who voted against the LGBTQ+ community.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden addressed the issue in a statement, writing:

Advertisement

“No person should face discrimination simply because of who they are or who they love.”

One of the three judges who sided against Smith also expressed her sentiments about the ruling.

“Today is a sad day in American constitutional law and in the lives of LGBT people,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor stated.

As a result, the US Supreme Court has been facing significant backlash due to their ruling against the LGBTQ+ community.

Source: attitude.co.uk