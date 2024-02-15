Pedro Pascal Stars As a Mysterious Character in Lesbian Movie

Action and mystery await two ladies in the lesbian comedy film ‘Drive-Away Dolls’, which is starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Qualley is playing the role of Jamie, while Viswanathan is portraying the character of Marian. Aside from the two actresses, Pedro Pascal is also starring in the movie, and he is depicted in the trailer as a mysterious man carrying a silver briefcase, which the two girls eventually find.

Advertisement

The official synopsis of ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ via Attitude reads:

“This comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.”

Not to mention, the cast of the lesbian comedy also includes LGBTQ+ stars Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo and Miley Cyrus, as well as actors Bill Camp and Matt Damon, among others.

Advertisement

Moreover, the film is directed by Ethan Coen, who also co-wrote the story alongside Tricia Cooke. ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ is set to be released in cinemas in the US on February 23 and in the UK on March 15.

In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

Sources: attitude.co.uk, imdb.com