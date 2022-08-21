Pegasus, Pups, Pool Time + More

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Florian Munteanu, who made a new friend:
Max Emerson wasn’t sure if shirtless pics are still a thing…?
Rob G enjoyed Sunday vibes with his bestie:
Out Olympian (and America’s sweetheart) Adam Rippon posed for a pic with his handsome pooch and hubby:
And Chubby Tanuki chilled with his precious pup:
Nick Fleming is already missing beach days…
…while Dwayne Lati had the holiday blues:
Thara wants to go gym, but he’s looking pretty pumped already:
Doctor Marco shared a selfie for the first time in a while:
GayUncleMario is back with his sassy goulash of gay memes:
Evan Lamicella showed off some impressive flexibility – bet that comes in handy:
Anthony had a quick 24-hour reboot in Palm Springs:
The many facets of Flavio:
Matthew Camp made bedroom eyes at us:
Ramon Ventura threw down more moves after his last dance vid got 100K views:
Elliott Norris is down for tummies out all summer: