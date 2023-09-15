Peloton Instructor Cody Rigsby Shares the Secret to His Success

Cody Rigsby opened up about his experience coming out and journey to success in his first book, “XOXO, Cody: An Opinionated Homosexual’s Guide to Self-Love, Relationships, and Tactful Pettiness”.

Getting to where he is now has not been a walk in the park for the 36-year-old American fitness instructor and dancer. His book captures his sense of humor and unfiltered tone, which his Peloton classes are known for.

One of the topics that Rigsby shared in his book is him coming out to his mother at the age of 19. He admitted that he cried when he came out to his mother in the kitchen.

“I was scared to take the plunge and sad that I was still in hiding. For me, the tears were an emotional release more than anything. I’d been holding something inside for years, and to finally let it out to the most important person in my life was a huge relief,” the Peloton instructor wrote.

Moreover, he also revealed the secret to his success as a self-described “instructor / entertainer,” which he noted “took a lot of time.”

“[People] forget that I’ve been there for nine years and had this six-year runway to be messy, figure it out, make mistakes, not know who I am,” Rigsby expressed.

He continued,

“I think so much of why people relate to me is because I’m not afraid to say: ‘Hey, I’m struggling.’ ‘Hey, I’m a mess.’ ‘Here’s some stupid (stuff) that I did.’”

“Self-deprecation is my motto. I think when I can make fun of myself, people feel like they are invited into the space,” the fitness instructor further wrote.

Rigsby’s book, “XOXO, Cody: An Opinionated Homosexual’s Guide to Self-Love, Relationships, and Tactful Pettiness”, is now out.

