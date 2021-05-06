Peloton Just Announced A Major Recall

Attention Peloton fans, there’s a recall on their treadmills. But the choice to return them is up to you.

According to CNBC, exercise equipment and media company Peloton has announced a voluntary recall of its treadmills after 70 customers were injured. In addition, one child’s death has been tied to the treadmills. But in a statement on Wednesday, Peloton’s CEO John Foley acknowledged that the company had improperly handled the situation.

The Federal Safety Agency issued a warning about the dangerous treadmills last month, according to CNN. But, Peloton refused to recall them. Peloton claimed that the warning was “inaccurate and misleading.”

“I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+,” Foley said in his recent statement. “We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize.”

CPSC’s acting chairman Robert Adler added in his own statement that the recall announcement was the “result of weeks of intense negotiation and effort, culminating in a cooperative agreement that I believe serves the best interests of Peloton and of consumers.”

The recall affects the $4,295 Tread+ and the $2495. The cheaper version of the machine is already available for sale in the U.K., but had yet to make its way to the U.S. Both treadmills have led to “multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under” the machines. After announcing this recall, Peloton is working with CPSC to “set new industry safety standards for treadmills” and acknowledges a “desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety.”

Source: CNBC, CNN,