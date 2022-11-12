Penn Badgley Reveals He “Would Try to Love” Serial Killer Joe Goldberg

Penn Badgley revealed in a recent interview what he would do if ever he meets his serial killer character Joe Goldberg from the psychological thriller series ‘You.’

“So, let’s say he was a person I was obsessed with and somehow I could meet him in a controlled circumstance and he was interested in listening to me… I would actually try to love him. Because, the truth is, he’s never gotten that,” the 36-year-old actor stated on his Podcrushed podcast.

He continued,

“So I would ask Joe, I, honestly, feel like I would look at him for a long time. He needs love. It’s like, I would hug him. I would hold him.”

However, Badgley further explained that having said that doesn’t mean he condones Joe’s heinous crimes.

“I think I’ve been clear about how much I detest all of his deeds. Because of my relationship to him, I would try to love him. I’m not saying he deserves that. I’m not saying anybody else should do that. I’m saying I would try to love him,” the actor expressed.

The first part of ‘You’ Season 4 is scheduled to premiere on February 10, 2023, and the second part will be released on March 10, 2023. In the meantime, Seasons 1, 2 and 3 of the series are now available for streaming on Netflix.

