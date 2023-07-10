Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying Marries Fiancé Mark Manio

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying has officially tied the knot with Mark Manio during a beautiful seaside wedding in Santa Barbara, California on Friday.

The couple’s union was an intimate ceremony, which was held at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, California. Not to mention, People also described their romantic wedding as “an intimate, star-studded black tie ceremony.”

“I feel like all of our life experiences and choices, and ups and downs, have led us to each other and this is the moment where the people we love most get to see us truly make the leap,” Hoying shared about his wedding with Manio.

He further expressed,

“I knew pretty early on that Mark was my dream man and I genuinely feel like the luckiest man on earth to get to marry him.”

Moreover, the two of them have been dating for 6 years before they got married, and the 31-year-old Pentatonix singer noted that they opted for a seaside wedding because they “both have a deep love for the beach and the ocean and some of our favorite, romantic, lifelong memories together are by the beach.”

Not to mention, the dashing grooms walked down the aisle while musician Kina Grannis sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” just like she did in the 2018 film ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’

“That’s our favorite love song of all time from our favorite scene of our favorite movie,” Hoying stated.

He continued sharing,

“We’ve had countless nights over the years of dancing in each other’s arms to this beautiful song. Sometimes we turn the movie on just to watch that specific scene, so it’s truly our dream scenario for the wedding processional and we are so grateful to have Kina lend her gorgeous talents to our big day.”

On that note, here are some photos and videos from Hoying and Manio’s beautiful seaside wedding. We loved the song and the dance, Scott!

surprised my husband marky with a blackpink medley at our wedding 😭 pic.twitter.com/Y0ilcDnSTR — Scott Hoying (@scotthoying) July 9, 2023

Source: people.com