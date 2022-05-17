Peppermint Is Hitting The Road & Heading To The Big Screen This Summer

Already a New York City superstar, Peppermint gave the world a taste of what New York City already knew during that now-legendary Season 9 lip sync against Sasha Velour, but it is her post-RuPaul’s Drag Race life when we saw this dynamic performer and advocate truly bloom. Whether she is co-starring on the groundbreaking OUTtv show Call Me Mother, snagging GLAAD Media Award nominations, or becoming the first trans woman to originate a principal musical role as Pythio on the Great White Way in the Broadway smash Head Over Heels, Peppermint was embracing her individuality and at the same time, realizing her dreams. Now in honor of Janet Jackson’s birthday, Peppermint is paying homage to a woman who helped her realize those very dreams.

Peppermint has recreated Jackson’s iconic video for her era-defining track “If”, almost frame for frame, complete with costuming and choreography. As for why Peppermint chose to recreate this iconic Jackson video (see the full video here), her reason was simple; like so many of us in the LGBTQ community, Janet Jackson was quite simply, an idol to her. A performer who was bolding embracing her own sexuality when so many of us were trying to figure our own out. Peppermint said “Janet Jackson has always been an icon and I’ve always idolized her. Whether gathering High School football players as reluctant dancers, teaching the routine at a summer camp talent show or putting together some of my own shows, I have always modeled my live performances after Janet’s but up until this moment most of those are just memories with nothing to show and no way to look back on. Now that I have the ability, I wanted to do those performances justice. I gathered a bunch of friends who are also big fans of Janet to put together a dance tribute video of “If” from her 1993 album: Janet. Happy Birthday Miss Jackson”!

Recreating one of Janet Jackson’s most iconic music videos is not the only place you can see Peppermint in the immediate future, both on screen and off. Peppermint (the ACLU’s official first-ever ‘Ambassador for Trans Justice’) is officially hitting the road, and will be touring nationwide with Letters Live! The tour will showcase select songs from Peppermint’s album and short film A Girl Like Me, and it kicks off in Chicago on July 2nd. Additionally, Peppermint is appearing in the much-anticipated feature film Fire Island, a rom-com that has Peppermint prominently featured along with Saturday Night Live standout Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, andI Love That For You co–star Matt Rogers.

Follow Peppermint on social media here