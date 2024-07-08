‘Perfect Strangers’ Actor Bronson Pinchot on His Wellness Journey

Bronson Pinchot is best known for portraying the character of Balki Bartokomous in the sitcom ‘Perfect Strangers’, which aired on ABC from 1986 to 1993. This was one of my favorite shows and I just love Bronson and Mark Linn Baker.

In a recent interview with Page Six, the 65-year-old actor opened up about why he decided to embark on a wellness journey. It all happened two years ago when his 94-year-old mother had fallen to the floor, and he couldn’t help her get up.

“She still had all her marbles and then some, but she was upstairs on the floor and I couldn’t get her up and she didn’t have any core strength to help me. I had to call the paramedics, which was bad,” Pinchot recalled.

His mother’s incident made Pinchot realize that he doesn’t want to be in the same position when he gets older, which was why he decided to go on a wellness journey. In 2023, he started working out with a virtual trainer. Fast forward to now, and the actor is able to do 100 pound dumbbells, according to his trainer Ameer Barbour.

Aside from improving his physical shape, he also noted that working out helps improve his mental health.

“The part of me that used to walk around thinking, ‘Wow, I should have a TV show like that [or] I should have that,’ that’s really diminished to almost zero because I think, well, you have [my fitness journey] and this is exciting,” Pinchot stated.

