Pete Buttigieg Gives Words of Encouragement For National Coming Out Day on MSNBC’s ‘AM Joy’

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor and former Democratic presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg appeared and MSNBC’s morning show, AM Joy, on Sunday, October 11 (also known as National Coming Out Day) with some kind words with kind and encouraging words for those in the LGBTQ struggling to come out. Buttigieg expressed:

“The most important thing I want them to hear is I’m rooting for you. I know that this can be incredibly challenging for different people in different ways. Some people have a sense of who they are and the readiness to come out when they’re teenagers. I was a grown man, a mayor of a city in a position of responsibility. I owned a house and I found it extremely challenging to come out in my thirties. Some people are seniors and know that the moment in their lives when it’s just time. You’re ready when you’re ready and I can’t promise that it will always be easy, but I can promise that there is an extraordinary community of people who care about you and who support you as you’re going through this process.”

During his interview with Buttigieg, AM Joy host Jonathan Capeheart told Buttigieg he had just received the opening statement of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s nominee for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement on the Supreme Court, for her hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. Capeheart read an excerpt from the opening statement:

When I write an opinion resolving a case, I read every word from the perspective of the losing party. I ask myself how would I view the decision if one of my children was the party I was ruling against: Even though I would not like the result, would I understand that the decision was fairly reasoned and grounded in the law? That is the standard I set for myself in every case, and it is the standard I will follow as long as I am a judge on any court.

Buttigieg’s response to the excerpt:

“Two of her would-be colleagues, Justice (Samuel) Alito and Justice (Clarence) Thomas wrote a memo last week essentially putting marriage equality back on the table in their minds. So if she really wants to understand the party she might rule against, I guess I would invite her to follow that process and put herself in the shoes of somebody who was married and then was effectively forcibly divorced by judicial fiat. Told that they were no longer married to their spouse. Told that their family was no longer a family because of the ideological commitments of people wearing black robes on that bench. Would we be able to think of that as fairly reasoned?”

The full interview with Buttigieg can be viewed below.

Sources: MSNBC Official YouTube Channel, Politico