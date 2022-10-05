Pete Buttigieg Shows Up On ‘Tooning Out The News’ Season Premiere

Secretary Pete Buttigieg, one of America’s favorite gay politicians, also has a sense of humor. The former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, makes a guest appearance on the season premiere of Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News.

Now in its third season, the animated show has moved to Comedy Central after airing on Paramount Plus for two seasons. An exclusive clip from Buttigieg’s appearance also aired last night on Late Night with Stephen Colbert.

BREAKING: Emmy-nominated Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News returns on @ComedyCentral! Tune into the season premiere October 5th, after The Daily Show. pic.twitter.com/74FixsxXQN — Tooning Out The News (@tooningout) September 15, 2022

In the clip – shown below – the Secretary of Transportation is “interviewed” by anchor Kylie Weaver who expresses relief that Biden’s approval rating is on the rise. Therefore there is no need to look elsewhere for 2024, mainly to a “young, vibrant, gay, transformative political figure.” Hmmm, wonder who she could be talking about. Buttigieg smiling, playing along agrees as Weaver continues,

“I mean, where would we even find someone like that? Like that person I mentioned, they dont even exist its impossible. And even if we did find them would they have the courage to seize this singular moment in history?”

As previously reported by The Advocate, “Tooning Out the News features a cast of animated characters lampooning top news stories and interviewing real-world guests. The series will air 13 episodes on Wednesday nights following The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. Each episode features three segments that focus on news of the day, the week’s most dominating stories, and special guests.”

Great to see Mayor Pete is “just like us” and can poke fun at himself. The third season of “Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News” premieres Wednesday, October 5th on Comedy Central.

