Petey Gibson Talks Queer Role in Fox’s ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’

Known for his roles in Broad City and Grace and Frankie, transmasc actor and comedian Petey Gibson wasn’t expecting to become a series regular in Fox’s newest hit procedural drama Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

Fortunately, the stars aligned and we are seeing more LGBTQ representation on TV.

Following the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU), Gibson plays C, the supervisor of the forensic imaging unit. Part forensic anthropologist and part art student, C is a sweet, timid soul, who is more comfortable among the dead than the living. A master at what he does, he is committed to the task of reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared.

On February 27, Fox will air the season’s final two episodes, one of which will have a very important and highly anticipated scene – C will come out as trans to his girlfriend in a tender, sweet moment. Gibson caught up with Instinct ahead of the episode to give us the inside scoop.

He also touches on why playing C is significant, what makes Alert different from other cop shows, and how he found meaning in the series through the production’s themes on grief and rebirth, which he can relate to as an LGBTQ person. Check out the full video interview below.

