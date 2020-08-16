Photographer Magnus Hastings Encourages Us All To #MaskUp With A Brand New Photography Series

From Courtney Act to Delta Work, Magnus Hastings has consistently made himself one of the go-to photographers for some of our favorite drag queens, and there is no secret as to why; his photographs are vibrant, vivid, and the queens are keenly aware that they come alive before his lens (his gender tease picture of Courtney Act on the cover of his 2016 book Why Drag is a great example). His latest project though, has Hastings taking some of our favorite queens and showcasing them in a completely different, yet all too timely way.
View this post on Instagram
This project is about making a splash not making cash These masks are not real and therefore not for sale .I came up with this idea as a way to be creative and make a point during covid times .. so this is all shot safely and with social distancing, with no intention to become a mask empire.! So #maskup there are a million mask options out there already 😷😷😷😷#dragqueensinmasks #maskdebate #mask4mask #corona #stayhome #protectyourself #protectothers #blacklivesmatter #covid19 #magnushastings #magnushastingsphotography #rupaulsdragrace #Biden/Harris 2020 #DumpTrump #raja #silkynutmegganache #manilaluzon #honeydavenport #alaskathunderfuck #ongina #meatball #tammiebrown #jaidaessencehall #mistyviolet #kornbread #brookelynnhytes #akeriadavenport #willam #heidinclosetfanart
#MaskUp is Hastings way of taking some of his favorite and most talented performers and showing them in their most real and authentic way. Shot completely out of drag, the performers were shot completely socially distanced and safely. Hastings was looking to find a way to be both creative and to make a point during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Queens like Raja, Jaida Essence Hall, Kornbread, Manila Luzon, and Meatball all participated in the series, each showcasing their own individual style, stripped down and masked up. Hastings took the opportunity to find a location to shoot with the queens outside (with a simple roll of grey paper as the backdrop), and then create a mask from an old shot he had on file. He calls this “the perfect COVID social distant project with a message”.
For his shoot with Honey Davenport below for example, Hastings utilized the opportunity of having this socially conscious queen in front of his lens by ensuring that people were aware that COVID-19 is adversely affecting 3 times as many people of color. “Show love for each other, protect each other, and wear a mask..this is not a partisan issue” Hastings said.
View this post on Instagram
SO I decided to pull together some of the most fabulous queens and create my #MaskUp campaign jumping in my car with a roll of grey paper the idea was to shoot wherever I could outside with each queen and then create a mask from an old shot I had on file. The perfect Covid social distant project with a message 🙂 So good to see @honeydavenportofficial at her place in Korea town and grab this pic 😷😷❤️🌈 So let us do what is needed and put on a mask – every last one of you.. it could get so much worse and let’s not forget it is adversely affecting 3 times as many people of color . Show love for each other ,protect each other and wear a mask . This is not a partisan issue! #queenswearingmasks #dragmask #maskdebate #mask4mask #corona #Blacklivesmatter#stayhome #protectyourself #protectothers #Coveryourdamnedmouth #covid19 #magnushastings #magnushastingsphotography #rupaulsdragrace #Biden/Harris 2020 #dumpTrump #honeydavenportofficial
Magnus Hastings is releasing a new book, titled Rainbow Revolution this fall. Hastings’ site describes it as “a collection of vibrant portraits that celebrate the expanding spectrum of queer identity and visibility.”. Check out the behind the scenes video from the cover shoot for Rainbow Revolution earlier this year.
Follow Magnus Hastings on Instagram
What do you think?