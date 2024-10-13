Pietro Boselli Flaunts Hot Bod During a Swim Trunk Workout

Pietro Boselli is like a Greek god personified in an Italian man’s body.

The former postgraduate mathematics professor, engineer, and model updated fans with a leaner physique in no less than a workout video. In the Instagram post, Pietro is seen wearing black swim briefs, and nothing else, while he performs extensive ab routines on the beach. You can clearly see each of his muscles defined and toned while he does his ab crunches! He captioned the post, “The million reps club.”

Pietro looks absolutely shredded with his slightly long, blonde locks and sun-kissed skin–a great combo for that perfect beach look. How he looks unbothered and not even the slightest bit tired is amazing to see.

His fans are clearly in awe of Pietro’s hard work, determination, and let’s be frank, hot bod.

We have one user volunteering for a workout session:

“can you teach me next?! 🤭”

Another user commented, matter-of-factly:

“I love your tan Pietro 😍 handsome guy indeed 💪🏼😘”

This isn’t the first time Pietro’s updated us with his time on the beach. Thank goodness he lives in one. So let me save you the trouble and scroll down for his hottest moments under the sun:

