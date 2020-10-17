Pietro Boselli Rocks Eye-Catching Sweats + More Of This Week’s Hot IG Posts

Super sexy Pietro Boselli was one of the many men we adore who stole focus on social media this week!
Hay! Jaymes Vaughan wanted you to have a nice weekend.
View this post on Instagram
Todos nós em algum momento em nossa vida caímos por alguém motivo peculiar. O importante em momentos assim é o aprendizado. Aceitar aquele momento e lutar com todas as forças para se levantar. Só você tem capacidade de fazer acontecer. . . . We all fall down at some point in our lives. There’s always something important to learn in moments like this. Just acknowledge it and fight with all of your strength to get out of it. You’re the one with all the power to make anything happen. . . 📍@pousadaenseada
Bremen Menelli hopped out of the water.
Nick Jonas got in a good workout.
Lucas Cancelier chilled in Miami.
View this post on Instagram
🎵”… 'Cause after all he's just a man 𝑆𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑏𝑦 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑚𝑎𝑛, Give him two arms to cling to, And something warm to come to ….When nights are cold and lonely, And show the world you love him…..Keep giving all the love you can 𝑆𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑏𝑦 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑚𝑎𝑛…“ . JOCK 🩲by @francoisssagat “KickSagat” collection . My 15K post milestone! Thanks everyone for interacting with me 🙂 it’s been really a pleasure connecting with old and new friends! . #tammywynette #standbyyourman #gayteddybear #flexfriday #fridayvibes #TGIF #jockstrapfriday #hawaiianboys #japanesebear #gayundies #islandboy #bulkyboy #beefyboy #beefy #hawaiianmuscle #gaycub #gaymusclebear #scruffyboy #gayjock #gayasianboys #asianbear #instagay #gaybear #bearsofinstagram #gaybeard #gayasianboys #gayhawaii #beefcake #beefcakesmen
James AKA Hawaii Muscle Bear looked darn good in a jockstrap.
Calvin Myers got all hot and sweaty.
Pietro Boselli sported grey sweats.
La’Darius Marshall showed off his glistening abs.
View this post on Instagram
Chase asked me if I was going to post a flex Friday and I thought, why not! Here I am at work from home today. Back to back video calls so thought I better keep it classy. #flexituntilyoumakeit#flexfriday💪frontdoublebicep#nd#polo#workingfromhome#swolefie#biceps#brazos#fitfam#igpic#muscle
Dougie Muscle flexed for the ‘gram.
Or Shai gave us a big thumbs up.