Pietro Boselli Rocks Eye-Catching Sweats + More Of This Week’s Hot IG Posts

by
Images from Instagram

Super sexy Pietro Boselli was one of the many men we adore who stole focus on social media this week! 

Hay! Jaymes Vaughan wanted you to have a nice weekend.

Bremen Menelli hopped out of the water.

Nick Jonas got in a good workout.

View this post on Instagram

Beautiful Miami Sunset.

A post shared by Lucas Cancelier (@iamdapower) on

Lucas Cancelier chilled in Miami.

View this post on Instagram

🎵”… 'Cause after all he's just a man 𝑆𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑏𝑦 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑚𝑎𝑛, Give him two arms to cling to, And something warm to come to ….When nights are cold and lonely, And show the world you love him…..Keep giving all the love you can 𝑆𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑏𝑦 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑚𝑎𝑛…“ . JOCK 🩲by @francoisssagat “KickSagat” collection . My 15K post milestone! Thanks everyone for interacting with me 🙂 it’s been really a pleasure connecting with old and new friends! . #tammywynette #standbyyourman #gayteddybear #flexfriday #fridayvibes #TGIF #jockstrapfriday #hawaiianboys #japanesebear #gayundies #islandboy #bulkyboy #beefyboy #beefy #hawaiianmuscle #gaycub #gaymusclebear #scruffyboy #gayjock #gayasianboys #asianbear #instagay #gaybear #bearsofinstagram #gaybeard #gayasianboys #gayhawaii #beefcake #beefcakesmen

A post shared by 🏝𝙅𝘼𝙈𝙀𝙎金城 𝙤𝙛 𝗛𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗜’𝗜 (@hawaiimusclebear) on

James AKA Hawaii Muscle Bear looked darn good in a jockstrap. 

Calvin Myers got all hot and sweaty.

Pietro Boselli sported grey sweats.

La’Darius Marshall showed off his glistening abs.

Dougie Muscle flexed for the ‘gram.

Or Shai gave us a big thumbs up.