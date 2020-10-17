Pietro Boselli Rocks Eye-Catching Sweats + More Of This Week’s Hot IG Posts

Super sexy Pietro Boselli was one of the many men we adore who stole focus on social media this week!

Hay! Jaymes Vaughan wanted you to have a nice weekend.

Bremen Menelli hopped out of the water.

Nick Jonas got in a good workout.

Lucas Cancelier chilled in Miami.

James AKA Hawaii Muscle Bear looked darn good in a jockstrap.

Calvin Myers got all hot and sweaty.

Pietro Boselli sported grey sweats.

La’Darius Marshall showed off his glistening abs.

Dougie Muscle flexed for the ‘gram.

Or Shai gave us a big thumbs up.