Chris Evans' Does A Backflip Into His Pool While Shirtless

Shockingly, The Talk Appears To Have The Most Daytime Drama And Its Being Swept Under The Rug

Levy Discloses The Life Lesson He Learned From Oprah Herself

Nico Tortorella Gets Candid About Anal Sex in New Interview

Jeff Goldblum Shows Off His Sexy Body + More Of This Week’s Hot IG Posts

Uber daddy Jeff Goldblum was one of the many men we adore who stole focus on social media this week! 

Robbie Rodriguez made it a flexible Friday.

When Gary met Sally 👬 #tbt #mykonos #2001

Brad Goreski and Gary Janetti took it back to 2001.

Tom Daley worked out with his partner in crime.

Thirsty Thursday

Moe Bear rocked a jockstrap.

chasing big views and big vibes, ALWAYS 😁

Ellis Iyayi stunned by the water.

Trevor Northman served bedroom fantasies.

Jeff Goldblum showed some skin while encouraging people to vote.

Bill Reilich played some hoops.

Nev Stevens looked, well, delicious.

Gerald Gschiel made people gasp for air with his presence.

 

 

 

